Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm moves into Kentucky and brings widespread snow to the region.

The winter storm that we have been talking about is finally here! This storm will likely bring the first widespread accumulating event of the season. Let’s look at this a little closer.

The heaviest snow will likely happen between 10 am and 10 pm

Snow will be blowing in and reducing visibility at times

Totals will likely range from 4-8″ in many of our communities

Areas that are in the northern part of our region will come in around 2-5″

Bitterly cold temperatures will sink in for Friday. There is a good chance that we see single digits lows with wind chill readings at or below 0 for the early morning hours on Friday.

Take care of each other!

