Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures

Snow rolls into the region
Snow rolls into the region(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm moves into Kentucky and brings widespread snow to the region.

The winter storm that we have been talking about is finally here! This storm will likely bring the first widespread accumulating event of the season. Let’s look at this a little closer.

  • The heaviest snow will likely happen between 10 am and 10 pm
  • Snow will be blowing in and reducing visibility at times
  • Totals will likely range from 4-8″ in many of our communities
  • Areas that are in the northern part of our region will come in around 2-5″

Bitterly cold temperatures will sink in for Friday. There is a good chance that we see single digits lows with wind chill readings at or below 0 for the early morning hours on Friday.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall will add up rather quickly on Thursday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for later this week
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Ky. murder suspect on the run; should be considered armed & dangerous
snowfall
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Alert for Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. shatters daily record for COVID cases, positivity rate at all-time high
Kristian Lowe
Now-former UK housing contractor accused of theft; police say 1,650 students potentially impacted

Latest News

Scott County road crews ready to take on Mother Nature
WATCH | Scott County road crews ready to take on Mother Nature
WATCH | Lexington prepares for impending snowfall
WATCH | Lexington prepares for impending snowfall
snowfall
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Alert for Thursday
Snow likely
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast