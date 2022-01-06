Advertisement

Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson declares for the NFL Draft

Robinson leaves UK after setting several reception records
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during the first...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Citrus Bowl win over Iowa was the final game in a Kentucky uniform for Wan’Dale Robinson.

The speedy wide receiver officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday. Robinson made the announcement in a Twitter video.

Robinson’s first and only season at Kentucky was historic. He finished with 104 receptions for 1,334 yards. Both are single-season records for the UK football program. Robinson is a projected second or third-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall will add up rather quickly on Thursday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for later this week
Snow chances increase for Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread snow event is coming together
Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s first homicide of 2022
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Thursday Snowfall
File image
Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school

Latest News

WATCH | Georgetown football hires Chris Oliver as new head coach
WATCH | Georgetown football hires Chris Oliver as new head coach
LSU forward Tari Eason (13) shoots over Kentucky forwards Daimion Collins (4) and Lance Ware...
Kentucky defeated by LSU 65-60 in first SEC road game
EKU loses to Central Arkansas.
Central Arkansas tops EKU 79-72 in ASUN opener
High Point's Jaden House, middle, is pressured by Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, left, and Tyty...
Kentucky climbs two spots to No. 16 in AP Top 25