Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson declares for the NFL Draft
Robinson leaves UK after setting several reception records
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Citrus Bowl win over Iowa was the final game in a Kentucky uniform for Wan’Dale Robinson.
The speedy wide receiver officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday. Robinson made the announcement in a Twitter video.
Robinson’s first and only season at Kentucky was historic. He finished with 104 receptions for 1,334 yards. Both are single-season records for the UK football program. Robinson is a projected second or third-round pick in the NFL Draft.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.