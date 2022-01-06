Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson declares for the NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Citrus Bowl win over Iowa was the final game in a Kentucky uniform for Wan’Dale Robinson.

The speedy wide receiver officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday. Robinson made the announcement in a Twitter video.

Robinson’s first and only season at Kentucky was historic. He finished with 104 receptions for 1,334 yards. Both are single-season records for the UK football program. Robinson is a projected second or third-round pick in the NFL Draft.

