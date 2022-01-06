Police continue search for murder suspect on the run; should be considered armed & dangerous

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are still searching for a man that they believe is connected to a murder.

Police say that they’ve been working through the night to try to figure out where Kenneth Strange might be. He’s wanted in connection to a murder that happened in Nicholasville on Wednesday.

Officers met a family member who told them a female was found dead in the home. Police say the victim had been shot. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence for 54-year-old Kenneth Strange, who lives at the home where the victim was found.

“At some point yesterday, he left in a black Dodge Ram, which we have since recovered that vehicle,” said Sgt. Grimes. “We determined that he may be in another vehicle, a 2019 Jeep Renegade, black.”

That car belongs to Shirley Shewmaker. Police say that Shewmaker knew Strange and police have not been able to find her yet. They say at this point they believe that she is with Strange, but they’re unsure if she went willingly.

“We don’t know if she’s in danger or not, if she’s there on her own. We’re just really concerned at this point,” said Sgt. Grimes.

Officials say if you have any information about Strange or his whereabouts you should give your local law enforcement a call.

