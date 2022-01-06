WKYT team coverage of snow and road conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm is moving into Kentucky, bringing with it widespread snow to the region. The storm will likely bring the first widespread accumulating event of the season!

The WKYT team is spread out around the region to bring you the latest on the snow and road conditions.

Lexington

Around 10 Thursday morning, streets were normal but, within 30 minutes, they started to fill up with snow.

We know road crews started laying down salt brine Wednesday evening.

Rob Allen, the deputy director of Lexington Streets and Roads, told us the brine would prevent precipitation from freezing and binding to the pavement. He said this would help drivers navigate streets once the snow started falling.

Allen also told us several snow truck drivers have had to quarantine. But he noted the city has hired interim road crews so they won’t have to deal with staffing shortages this ice season.

We caught up with some drivers getting gas and groceries before things pick up this afternoon. Diana Emerich, who lives in Lexington, remembers the snowstorm of ‘78. She says, while drivers should stay cautious on the roads, there is no reason to panic.

“I think we just haven’t had a good dumper for a long time, so it seems a little off-putting and in view of everything else we’re going through, I think maybe everybody’s tense anyway,” Emerich said.

The mayor will be holding a press conference to address the snow. We’ll be hearing from road crews, police, fire, homelessness prevention and intervention, and the emergency management department.

Watch live above at 1 p.m. ET.

Somerset

Road crews and first responders are getting ready for a busy time in southern Kentucky.

The heaviest snow could fall in areas near the Tennessee border. Drivers are being urged to stay home if they can, based on how quickly things can get treacherous on the roads.

The state garage in Pulaski County has a new salt dome that can hold up to 9,000 tons of salt. Right now, it’s half full, but we’re told it has plenty of salt in it for this event.

Trucks are being filled up to capacity, in fact, overflowing with salt. They will be working around the clock, first on priority routes such as the parkway, 27 and 80. Officials say the rate of snowfall is going to make driving difficult if not dangerous.

“What we are being told from the National Weather Service when it starts falling, it will come fast. This is going to be a high rate snowfall that we get. They are predicting one to two inches an hour for our area,” said Amber Hale, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Road crews say they begin preparations and training for snow in October and have been focused on this event since early this week. 22 drivers will be focused on Pulaski County alone.

Crews work in shifts, 12 hours each, for 24 hours until the roads are clear.

Nicholasville

The snow is really starting to come down starting to stick on cars even the grass and other surfaces.

You know, this is only the beginning and the parking lot at the Tractor Supply store is already starting to get slick. People have been coming in and out of the store with supplies to prepare for the storm.

Bobby Womble, owner of Womble’s Transportation picked up 10 bags of salt for his business. He’s supposed to have a church group from Cynthiana go to Gatlinburg Friday. His policy is that his busses don’t travel in snow or ice for the passengers’ safety and, based off the current weather, it’s not looking good.

“So, we have to get ready. We’re worried we can’t get the bus out of our lot,” said Womble. “So, we’re trying to get some salt put down first hopefully then will be OK, but I don’t know if there’s eight inches of snow, salts not gonna do too much.”

As the snow continues to fall it’s important if you’re out on the roads to drive slowly and carefully.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.