Beshear reports record-high COVID cases, positivity rate
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reported 11,096 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 915,881 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 24.45% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,878 are in kids 18 or younger.
Both the new number of cases and positivity rate are record highs.
There were 39 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 12,358.
There are currently 1,856 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 423 in the ICU and 223 on a ventilator.
The governor released this statement on social media on COVID and snow response:
