Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Bitterly Cold Night

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our major snowstorm is now gone, but the arctic air behind it remains into the start of the upcoming weekend. This has folks asking if this is a sign of things to come? My answer is… Probably so.

Flurries will wind down this evening as temps quickly drop into the single digits and stay there through Saturday morning. Wind chills will be a few degrees colder.

The next system rolls our way on Sunday and causes our temps to spike some before another big drop. Rain is a good bet and it could be heavy at times as another blast of cold drops in from the northwest.

That may end as some snowflakes and we also have to be on guard for a bit of a freeze-up as temps Sunday night hit the teens. This leads to a few days of well below normal temps taking shape early next week.

There is a strong signal for a super cold pattern developing around the middle of the month.

