Florence ‘mini-Queen Elizabeth II’ receives a letter from Windsor Castle

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Katelyn Sutherland of Florence dressed her daughter to look like Queen Elizabeth II for Halloween as she went around Trick-or-Treating with the family’s two corgis too. Sutherland sent a letter to the queen with a picture included. Just a couple of days after Christmas she got a response she will never forget.

Katelyn says her daughter has always loved the family dogs, Rascal and Jack.

“When she was born, both corgis were always next to her,” remembers Katelyn, “And then when she started eating then they really loved her because she was always giving up snacks and like sneaking them food.”

Jalayne’s mom Katelyn Sutherland says she sent a letter to the queen just after Halloween when it was announced the queen was ill. The mother and daughter expressed their well wishes for a speedy recovery and included a photo of the mini-queen. After waiting almost two months, they received a response from Windsor Castle thanking them for the letter and expressing the queen’s delight in the story.

Two-year-old Jalayne Sutherland. (Katelyn Sutherland)

Jalayne Sutherland, 2, was sent a letter from Windsor Castle addressing her mini-Queen Elizabeth outfit. (Katelyn Sutherland)

“I’m in shock with the amount of people that I’ve talked to,” explains Katelyn, “I mean I’ve talked to Australia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong. I mean so many places that it’s just almost a little overwhelming trying to keep up with everything and respond to everyone.”

Katelyn says she is collecting as many articles, magazines and news clips as she can, so she can tell Jalayne how popular her costume was when she’s older.

“People have reached out to me just to be kind, and they’re like ‘Give me your address and I’ll send you a copy!’ so we’re basically just probably going to end up having a whole scrapbook of this stuff so she’ll really understand what’s happening.”

Katelyn isn’t sure what Jalayne will be for Halloween this year, but she’s not sure how she can top 2021.

“[This is] something we will cherish forever and we’re just happy to share a little piece of joy of our daughter,” says Katelyn, “Because she gives us joy every day, so it’s pretty neat. The biggest response that I’ve appreciated from everybody out of all of this is they keep saying all the negativity in the world, this is just one thing that is a little brightness and something happy to see.”

