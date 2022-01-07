Gov. Beshear: all but one state road now open after heavy snowfall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says all state roads are open with the exception of I-75 in Whitley County, as of roughly 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Most of Kentucky is dealing with the aftermath of a winter storm. The snow played a role in numerous crashes, pileups, and traffic jams Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Police in southern Kentucky say a tractor trailer crashed near mile marker 15 in Whitley County, which is causing the ongoing traffic jam.

Traffic is still slow in many parts of Kentucky, including Montgomery County.

Police in Mt. Sterling say roughly 50 cars were involved in a pileup on I-64. Hundreds of people got stuck for hours in the resulting backup.

Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said crews had removed about 500 cars by 12:25 a.m. Friday.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, city officials said I-64 is open, but westbound traffic is moving slowly as semis forced to pull over try to reenter traffic.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.