Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: all but one state road now open after heavy snowfall

On the Western Kentucky Parkway near Elizabethtown where eight inches of snow fell, vehicles...
On the Western Kentucky Parkway near Elizabethtown where eight inches of snow fell, vehicles were stuck for hours in the cold and falling snow after a multi-vehicle pile up.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says all state roads are open with the exception of I-75 in Whitley County, as of roughly 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Most of Kentucky is dealing with the aftermath of a winter storm. The snow played a role in numerous crashes, pileups, and traffic jams Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Police in southern Kentucky say a tractor trailer crashed near mile marker 15 in Whitley County, which is causing the ongoing traffic jam.

Traffic is still slow in many parts of Kentucky, including Montgomery County.

Police in Mt. Sterling say roughly 50 cars were involved in a pileup on I-64. Hundreds of people got stuck for hours in the resulting backup.

Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said crews had removed about 500 cars by 12:25 a.m. Friday.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, city officials said I-64 is open, but westbound traffic is moving slowly as semis forced to pull over try to reenter traffic.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 Mt. Sterling pileup
Major roads back open after being shut down due to icy conditions, crashes
Snow rolls into the region
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
A winter storm is moving into Kentucky, bringing with it widespread snow to the region.
Show us your photos/videos of snow
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Continues
Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency following heavy snowfall that started late...
Beshear declares state of emergency due to heavy snowfall across Kentucky

Latest News

Showers blow in this weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain returns to the region
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures climb for the weekend
Generic image of snow.
University of Kentucky closed Friday
WATCH: Road conditions in London
WATCH: Road conditions in London