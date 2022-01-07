Advertisement

Interstate 75 in Whitley County reopened after Friday morning crash

(Gray)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving several cars caused part of a busy interstate to shut down in Whitley County.

Interstate 75 at milepoint 15 was shut down Friday morning as crews assessed and cleared the scene.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 Facebook page, all lanes are now open on I-75 Southbound at milepoint 15.

