Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures climb for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snowstorm is out and now we prepare for the next system that arrives this weekend.

Snow really piled up for most folks across Kentucky on Thursday. The bitterly cold temperatures will be with us for the remainder of the day. Wind Chill readings will likely come in around the single digits for most of the day.

Our next system will arrive around here this weekend. It is another Arctic front. Out ahead of this system we will find highs climbing back to and above the freezing mark. It will feel so much better out there until the system plows through the region. Showers will return to the region on Sunday. I even think that we will see a round or two of some heavier shower activity.

On the other side of that front, our temperatures will fall again. Not as extreme as the Thursday/Friday blast, but still pretty darn cold.

Take care of each other!

