Lexington families enjoy snow day with sledding fun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you ask the thousands of drivers stuck on the roads Thursday, they’ll probably tell you the snow wasn’t very fun.

But for a lot of families, Friday was a great day to find some hills and break out the sleds.

We caught up with some kids at Easter Seals Cardinal Hill who were having a blast in the winter weather.

We do want to send out a reminder form Easter Seals Cardinal Hill, that while they want everyone to have fun, they do request you be mindful about where you park, to not block the fire lanes and to please be respectful of the property.

