Multiple shelters open in Lexington as temperatures drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures reach dangerously low numbers, warming shelters are opening for anyone needing a place to stay.

The city of Lexington’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has activated their community emergency winter weather plan to get people out of the cold.

The CDC said while hypothermia is most likely at very cold temperatures, it can even set in as cool as 40 degrees, so the risk is even more extreme Friday night into Saturday.

The Catholic Action Center has been jumping into action for the last 23 winters to help the homeless or anyone needing a warm place to sleep, when temperatures reach these potentially deadly conditions when you’re exposed for too long. They’ve partnered with Lighthouse Ministry on Spruce Street for a shelter. It gives them a little more space to bring people in. COVID protocols limit their capacity.

Officials with the Catholic Action Center said they’re asking people if they are out and see someone clearly suffering, to call in help.

“We all are responsible for each other, so anyone who sees someone out in the cold, you need to call the non-emergency police line. They will either call us to come get them through the compassionate caravan if we’re out, or they will pick them up,” said Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center.

The shelter is open now. It opened Thursday and will be through midday Saturday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.