Report: Mike Stoops set to become UK linebackers coach

Helped Bob Stoops win 2000 national title at Oklahoma
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is pictured during an NCAA college football media...
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is pictured during an NCAA college football media day in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Footballscoop.com is reporting that Mark Stoops will turn to brother Mike to fill his vacant linebackers coach position.

Mike Stoops, who was the head coach at Arizona from 2004-2011, most recently was the defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.

Stoops would replace Jon Sumrall, who was hired as the head coach at Troy.

Mike Stoops was the associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator for brother Bob twice at Oklahoma, including the 2000 season, when the Sooners won the national championship.

Mike spent the 2019-20 season at Alabama, where he was a defensive analyst for Nick Saban.

