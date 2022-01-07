Advertisement

Tips to stay safe while clearing away snow and ice

Cabell Co. EMS Director offers tips to clear snow off of your vehicle
By Joseph Payton
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a snowstorm blanketed the tri-state region, many have the chore of clearing off their car before driving to their next destination. Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry says there are important areas to keep in mind.

“There’s a lot of things that people forget like the top of the car,” Merry said.

Merry suggests clearing off the area around the driver’s side door first. This will allow you to open the door and start your car without snow falling into the seat. After starting the car, Merry suggest brushing off all side windows and mirrors.

Once you make your way to the front of the car, brush snow off the windshield, and knock ice free from the windshield wipers. Merry says what a lot of people often forget to do is clears snow and ice from the hood and top of the car.

“Last year during the big snow storm, we had an ambulance going to Columbus, Ohio. There was a tractor trailer in front of us with ice and snow on the top. It blew of, went through the windshield of the ambulance, and injured the paramedic,” Merry said.

During the winter weather, people will also be clearing snow and ice off of their driveways and sidewalks. It’s an activity that can often pose some health risks, especially for those with heart conditions.

“You’re out in the cold which means your heart has to work extra hard because you’re shoveling snow,” said Kevin Pauley of the American Heart Association. “If something starts feeling off and you start feeling the typical signs of a heart attack: tightness in the chest, pain in your arm or jaw, minutes matter. You need to call 9-1-1.”

That’s why Pauley suggests using a smaller sized shovel so you’re not shoveling heavy loads of snow. He also suggests taking breaks when if you are feeling fatigued.

