Advertisement

WKYT team coverage of road conditions after heavy snowfall

Driving in southern Kentucky remains treacherous.
Driving in southern Kentucky remains treacherous.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones, Ally Blake, Phil Pendleton and Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The WKYT team is once spread out across the region Friday to bring you the latest road conditions after Thursday’s winter storm brought the first widespread accumulating snow of the season.

London/Southern Kentucky

Driving in southern Kentucky remains treacherous.

Interstate 75 was closed very early Friday morning at the 15-mile marker because of a semi crash and then two other semis crashed, there was also a wreck at the 25 at Corbin, leaving the southbound lanes closed for at least ten miles.

At this point, however, we have learned the interstate has re-opened at Exit 25 South.

Blacktop was finally visible on parts of the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County, but elsewhere in London roads are a mess.

“We probably had as many 50 people in the ditch, when this snow was falling. Because people were trying to get home, but they couldn’t get home, said Dep. Gilbert Acciardo, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. “It was coming down so fast.”

State police say they continue to work problems in Rockcastle County where there were multiple crashes and closures Thursday. We are told the northbound lanes in Rockcastle are troublesome with issues at the 59-mile marker and between the 67 and 68.

Police say only a few of the crashes they have worked Friday involved injuries.

Team Twitter coverage

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 Mt. Sterling pileup
Major roads back open after being shut down due to icy conditions, crashes
Snow rolls into the region
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
A winter storm is moving into Kentucky, bringing with it widespread snow to the region.
Show us your photos/videos of snow
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Continues
Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency following heavy snowfall that started late...
Beshear declares state of emergency due to heavy snowfall across Kentucky

Latest News

On the Western Kentucky Parkway near Elizabethtown where eight inches of snow fell, vehicles...
Gov. Beshear: all but one state road now open after heavy snowfall
Showers blow in this weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain returns to the region
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures climb for the weekend
Generic image of snow.
University of Kentucky closed Friday