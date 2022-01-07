WKYT team coverage of road conditions after heavy snowfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The WKYT team is once spread out across the region Friday to bring you the latest road conditions after Thursday’s winter storm brought the first widespread accumulating snow of the season.

London/Southern Kentucky

Driving in southern Kentucky remains treacherous.

Interstate 75 was closed very early Friday morning at the 15-mile marker because of a semi crash and then two other semis crashed, there was also a wreck at the 25 at Corbin, leaving the southbound lanes closed for at least ten miles.

At this point, however, we have learned the interstate has re-opened at Exit 25 South.

Blacktop was finally visible on parts of the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County, but elsewhere in London roads are a mess.

“We probably had as many 50 people in the ditch, when this snow was falling. Because people were trying to get home, but they couldn’t get home, said Dep. Gilbert Acciardo, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. “It was coming down so fast.”

State police say they continue to work problems in Rockcastle County where there were multiple crashes and closures Thursday. We are told the northbound lanes in Rockcastle are troublesome with issues at the 59-mile marker and between the 67 and 68.

Police say only a few of the crashes they have worked Friday involved injuries.

