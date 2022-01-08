Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another weather threat moves our way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While conditions have been sunny to start the weekend, the threat for heavy rain followed by an arctic blast is set to move in for the second half of the weekend, leading to more threats.

Mostly dry conditions will continue through this evening and tonight across the Commonwealth, with a few clouds increasing. Temperatures will stay relatively the same through tonight in the 30s and could even rise slightly into the lower-40s. These temperatures are helped in part by moderate southerly winds that will remain breezy at times tonight, which make it feel a bit colder.

By the early morning hours on Sunday, heavy showers will increase across our region from the northwest and push to the southeast. These showers will continue through the rest of the morning across central regions and then continue in the evening across parts of eastern and southern regions. Accumulation from this rain could be 1″-2″ in many areas, with isolated regions picking up even more. With the snowpack that has been on the ground and this rain, we’ll likely see some flooding issues unfold. On the backside of this rain comes the second threat of arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop quickly through the 20s and eventually into the teens overnight.

