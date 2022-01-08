Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another frigid morning before our next system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! Cold is an understatement this morning-- it is arctic COLD outside with temps in the teens and single digits.

To top it off wind chill readings are near zero. Fortunately, once we get some sunshine temps will rebound. This will give way to mostly sunny skies and some slick spots on the roads. Throughout the day we get into the upper 30s and low 40s. Big changes come late this evening into tomorrow. It is still a First Alert Weather Day as we go from extreme cold to a flooding potential.

The next system rolls our way on Sunday and causes our temps to spike some before another big drop. Rain is a good bet and it could be heavy at times with gusty winds up to 40 mph at times. 1-2″ inches of rain are likely on top of the snowpack we have around town. This could cause high water and also black ice after it’s all said and done. Another blast of cold drops in from the northwest. That may end as some snowflakes and we also have to be on guard for a bit of a freeze-up as temps Sunday night hit the teens. This leads to a few days of well below normal temps taking shape early next week, with some drier days ahead.

I hope you all have a great day and even better weekend:)

