Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another frigid morning before our next system

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! Cold is an understatement this morning-- it is arctic COLD outside with temps in the teens and single digits.

To top it off wind chill readings are near zero. Fortunately, once we get some sunshine temps will rebound. This will give way to mostly sunny skies and some slick spots on the roads. Throughout the day we get into the upper 30s and low 40s. Big changes come late this evening into tomorrow. It is still a First Alert Weather Day as we go from extreme cold to a flooding potential.

The next system rolls our way on Sunday and causes our temps to spike some before another big drop. Rain is a good bet and it could be heavy at times with gusty winds up to 40 mph at times. 1-2″ inches of rain are likely on top of the snowpack we have around town. This could cause high water and also black ice after it’s all said and done. Another blast of cold drops in from the northwest. That may end as some snowflakes and we also have to be on guard for a bit of a freeze-up as temps Sunday night hit the teens. This leads to a few days of well below normal temps taking shape early next week, with some drier days ahead.

I hope you all have a great day and even better weekend:)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain returns to the region
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures climb for the weekend
On the Western Kentucky Parkway near Elizabethtown where eight inches of snow fell, vehicles...
Gov. Beshear: all but one state road now open after heavy snowfall
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
I-64 Mt. Sterling pileup
Major roads back open after being shut down due to icy conditions, crashes
Driving in southern Kentucky remains treacherous.
WKYT team coverage of road conditions after heavy snowfall

Latest News

Lexington road conditions after winter storm
WATCH | Lexington road conditions after winter storm
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Bitterly Cold Night
Showers blow in this weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain returns to the region
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures climb for the weekend