Kentucky lawmakers send redistricting plans to governor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are now new redistricting plans sitting on Governor Beshear’s desk.

The lines must be redrawn every ten years, after the census, to reflect Kentucky’s population shifts.

Republican leadership in Kentucky’s house and senate introduced their plans recently. The general assembly passed them today, but some Democratic lawmakers still have concerns about the new boundaries.

Both the house and senate met on Saturday to pass redistricting plans.

This will determine who represents different groups of voters.

“I can tell you that Frankfort has unfortunately become a battlefield,” said Rep. Derrick Graham (D) - Franklin.

Lawmakers argued over redrawn maps created by Republican leaders.

“We are diluting the voices of urban centers when we know the population is headed toward urban centers,” said Rep. Joni L. Jenkins (D) - Jefferson.

Those against the newly proposed legislative districts say that they split the urban core of certain counties.

“We’re telling you there is harm, and you don’t care,” said Rep. Pamela Stevenson (D)- Jefferson.

“It didn’t need to be cracked more than once,” said Rep. Patti Minter (D) - Warren.

Several legislators said that the maps were created with a lack of input, and the process was rushed.

House Speaker David Osbourne pushed back on those claims.

“You were given a homework assignment, you turned it in late, incomplete, and then you’re mad because we aced the test,” said Rep. David Osbourne (R).

Osborne said the changes made were constitutional.

“Understand that input was sought. Yes, this is a difficult process, the most difficult process that we’ve gone through as a majority. Nobody wants to lose the people they’ve represented, but the law requires it.”

The bills now head to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.

Lawmakers also approved a bill that would change boundaries for the state supreme court.

The General Assembly next meets on Monday.

