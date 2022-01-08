Tow truck drivers staying busy clearing wrecks during winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a busy 36 hours for first responders and towing companies after hundreds of cars and semis got stuck in the snow or slid off the road.

Tow truck drivers are still playing catch up to crashes from Thursday.

On I-75 in Lexington at the Winchester Road exit Friday night, traffic was moving smoothly, but it was a much different story 24 hours ago. The same goes for I-64 near Mt. Sterling, where at least 50 cars were involved in crashes and caused a chaotic gridlock taking wreckers hours to clear.

“I’ve actually got one on there now,” said Dean Harris with Harris Used Cars and Towing.

Harris said he’s had over 70 calls in the last 36 hours, from cars to tractor trailers.

“It’s been nonstop. Just one call after the other. I’ve lost my voice talking to people,” Harris said.

No one was immune to the hazards Thursday’s snow caused on the roads.

“Yesterday it was just too quick. Everybody wasn’t ready for that,” Harris said.

Harris operates his towing company out of Montgomery County, where at least 50 cars and semis were involved in a pile up that took more than 12 hours to clear, as countless vehicles needed to be moved.

“We’ve had a few like eight or 10 cars, something like that, but never that many,” Harris said.

Not even during last year’s ice storms was Harris as busy as he has been this week.

“Mostly running off on the side of the road. They’ll get in the slush and it’ll pull them over. Main thing is keeping good tires on your car,” Harris said.

Harris said if there’s one thing he really wants to make sure drivers hear, it’s to move over when you come up on a tow truck or first responder at these crash sites or others. He said he can’t tell how many times cars have sped on by him while he was on the interstate.

