Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An arctic blast brings more issues to the Commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our snowpack is gone and heavy rain has caused flooding issues for several communities, now a blast of arctic air is set to quickly move in, creating slick conditions into your morning commute.

Heavy showers will continue to push through the southeastern region this evening before clearing tonight. This rain will continue any flooding threat for those regions, but fortunately, everywhere else should start to see some improvement by tonight as far as flooding goes. On the other hand, temperatures will begin to plummet through this evening and tonight, falling through the 30s and 20s. With temperatures quickly falling, flash freezing will occur on any wet surfaces meaning roadways will likely become very slick tonight in many areas.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be even colder into the teens to start. You’ll also want to plan well ahead of time if you have anywhere to be due to black ice and slick conditions on roadways. We’ll have mostly dry conditions all day with a mix of sun and clouds, so hopefully, some sunshine will help alleviate slick roads, but we’ll have to wait until they can be treated before they get any better. By the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to only reach into the low to mid-30s.

We’ll keep arctic air around through Tuesday before temperatures return to the lower 40s for the middle of the week. We’ll also stay dry weather going through much of the workweek with plenty of sunshine most days. Once we get towards next weekend, another system is expected to track into our region and could bring a wintry mix and cold air along with it. This system is still a way out, so we’ll make adjustments this week, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

