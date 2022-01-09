Ally Blake’s Forecast | Heavy rain and gusty winds to a blast of arctic air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good Sunday morning y’all! We are continuing our First Alert Weather Day as very heavy rainfall and gusty winds are on tap for us across the Commonwealth.

Temps are generally mild in the low 40s to 50s from north to south as we wake up. A general 1-2 inches of rain will fall. This on top of what’s left of our snowpack may cause some flooding issues in some locations. Winds may gust up to 40-45mph at times. Temps will drop all day as our next arctic front is on our heels. This will drop temps to the teens. It also gives us the potential to see some flakes into early Monday morning, but nothing too crazy. The main concern is flash freezing. This is when ponding on roads freezes immediately, so black ice will be a concern into the early work wee as temps don’t look to get above freezing both Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine will prevail for the main part of the week and eventually warm us back up to where we should be for this time of year. Our next system looks to roll in late-week and temps take a tumble.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.