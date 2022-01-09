Advertisement

Dog rescued after being stuck in 5 feet of snow

By KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOVR) - A dog in California that had been missing since August was rescued after being stuck in five feet of snow.

Russ ran off in August. When the Caldor Fire swept through Lake Tahoe, Calif., his owner was forced to leave without him.

Russ was not seen until recently on a mountainside stuck in snow.

Leona Allen and Elsa Gaule are volunteers with Tahoe Paws who helped rescue the dog.

“I followed the tracks and all of a sudden, saw this dark shape under the tree and then he opened his eyes and I’m pretty sure I screamed. I’m pretty sure Elsa heard me down the mountain,” Allen said.

They used a sled to help get Russ to safety. Allen put the dog on her lap and they slid down the mountain.

Russ quickly melted their hearts.

“I kind of petted him under the chin a little bit and he did that thing where a dog rests his head in your hand,” Gaule said.

Allen says that Russ is “just the most amazing dog.”

Copyright 2022 KVOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

