JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public schools announced students and staff will not have school on Monday, Jan. 10.

Non-traditional instruction will begin for JCPS on Tuesday, Jan. 11 through at least Friday, Jan. 14, according to the press release.

JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS YouTube Channel on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

