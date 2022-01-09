Kentucky Newsmakers 1/9: Ky. League of Cities Exec. Dir., CEO JD Chaney; KLC president, Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Executive Director and CEO JD Chaney, and the KLC president, Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott.

The 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly is underway and there is a lot to consider, from redistricting to the state budget.

Kentucky’s cities want lawmakers to hear them out as well.

Most Kentuckians live in cities, and the latest census numbers show that trend increasing, with more than 55% of Kentuckians living in an urban setting. Kentucky’s city dwellers have expectations for services and safety nets that became more apparent after the COVID pandemic hit.

The recent tornadoes also demonstrated how cities across the commonwealth can reach out and help each other.

The Kentucky League of Cities advises and advocates for the state’s 416 incorporated cities including the two merged governments of Lexington and metro Louisville.

Right now, cities have several concerns, including their options for funding. Kentucky League of Cities Executive Director and CEO JD Chaney and the current president of the League of Cities, Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott join us to discuss.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.