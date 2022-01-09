Advertisement

Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads

Weather photo.
Weather photo.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures dip well below freezing, the risk for flash freezing across the region is likely.

“If you can stay home and work, that would be best if you cannot. Please leave really early for your destination,” said Natasha Lacy, Public Information Officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department.

Her department is anticipating widespread ice to start forming across the commonwealth this evening.

“We will have crews and contractors reporting later today to fill all their trucks with salt. Make sure we have chainsaws ready because with heavy ice that usually leads to limbs breaking and falling into roadways,” said Lacy.

Their crews are accounting for everything, including falling debris and back ice. Lacy says they are treating the upcoming event to impact the roads the same, if not worse, than the snowstorm earlier this week.

“They will work overnight monitoring the conditions and salting if I can. If it’s an area that’s possible to salt cause still raining, the flash freeze is supposed to start in,” said Lacy.

That’s what makes this situation difficult to treat because rain washes salt away, so crews have to be diligent.

“Even with temperatures are above freezing and we’re going to be below freezing, so there’s a certain possibility that we will be having many patches of black ice motors need to be aware that really you should not be out tonight,” said Lacy

Officials say if you have anything to do like get groceries or pick up medicine, please try to take care of this before sunset as conditions will deteriorate after.

