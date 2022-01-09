Advertisement

More than 30 people injured in major fire in New York City, authorities say

More than 200 firefighters are responding to a major fire in the Bronx.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - About 200 firefighters are on the scene at a major fire in the Bronx, New York Fire Department said on Twitter.

“There are currently 31 serious injuries,” FDNY said.

The department posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.

