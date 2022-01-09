Advertisement

No. 16 Kentucky rolls past Georgia 92-77

TyTy Washington broke John Wall’s school record with 17 assists.
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to shoot as Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) and Tyron...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to shoot as Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) and Tyron McMillan (4) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - TyTy Washington broke John Wall’s school record with 17 assists in a single game and No. 16 Kentucky beat Georgia 92-77 Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

With Sahvir Wheeler sidelined with a neck injury, Washington ran the point and finished with 17 points, 17 assists and only one turnover.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds. Davion Mintz poured in 19 points off the bench and hit five triples.

The Wildcats led the Bulldogs 40-37 at halftime and outscored Georgia by twelve in the second half.

Kentucky (12-3, 2-1 SEC) visits Vanderbilt Tuesday at 7:00 on ESPN.

