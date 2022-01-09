Advertisement

Senate passes bill shifting key school governance decisions

empty classroom for winter break
empty classroom for winter break
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a top-priority bill to shift key school governance decisions to superintendents and away from school-based decision-making councils.

The legislation would give school superintendents the authority to choose curriculum.

That’s become an increasingly contentious issue in some school districts across the country.

Also under the bill, the selection of school principals would be put in the hands of superintendents.

The measure cleared the Senate on a 25-9 vote Saturday and now goes to the House.

The proposal’s designation as Senate Bill 1 signals that it’s a leading priority among Senate Republicans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

