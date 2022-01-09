Advertisement

UK’s next opponent Vanderbilt loses to South Carolina 72-70

Myles Stute led the Commodores with 19 points.
Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) shoots over South Carolina guard Chico Carter Jr. (2)...
Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) shoots over South Carolina guard Chico Carter Jr. (2) and forward Brandon Martin (14) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. South Carolina won 72-70. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE (AP) - James Reese V scored 13 points and Vanderbilt failed to get up a shot in the final 6.3 seconds as South Carolina pulled out a 72-70 win.

Myles Stute, who led the Commodores with 19 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with 12 seconds left. Reese responded with 1 of 2 from the line with 6.3 seconds to go. Following a timeout, Scotty Pippen Jr. took the ball the length of the court but as he drove to the basket tried to kick out out as time expired.

South Carolina led 34-32 at the half. A three-point play by Reese produced the big lead at 64-53 with 6:08 to go.

