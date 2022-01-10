Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter’s chill staying in the forecast

While we briefly rise near average for Wednesday and Thursday, Winter's chill will still hold...
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A drier and quieter pattern is returning to the forecast for the next several days, but more winter weather could make another appearance with more cold air on the way.

After highs just barely got near and around freezing this afternoon, we’ll keep our cold feel continuing through tonight and the overnight. Clear skies and northerly winds will also contribute to the cooldown tonight, with winds making it feel even colder. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by tonight and then end up into the teens overnight, with wind chill values reaching close to the single digits.

By Tuesday morning, we’ll begin the day in the mid to upper-teens for a frigid and frosty start. As we work through the rest of the day, expect dry conditions with mostly sunny skies. While it will look very nice outside, temperatures will come in well below our average, with highs only reaching the 30s. Highs will be just a few degrees warmer than where we left them on Monday.

We’ll keep our dry pattern continuing through Wednesday before a weak system moves through on Thursday, providing a light snow chance. Besides that system, our eyes are more focused on next weekend as a clipper type system is expected to dive through our region. This clipper system could provide a wintry mix of rain, snow, and ice leading to problems. Models are still putting different tracks on this system, which could change what type of precipitation we receive, but we’ll continue watching it. Temperatures will briefly rise into the 40s Wednesday, but we’ll fall back around the mid-30s for the end of the weekend and into the weekend.

