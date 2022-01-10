Advertisement

Catholic Action Center works to keep people warm ahead of expected freezing temperatures

The Catholic Action Center provides shelter, blankets and sleeping bags to those who need them.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow and freezing temps have created problems for people across the region. And for those living on the street.

“The biggest fear we have is, number one of course, is for them to freeze to death,” said Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center.

And the number two concern:

“Is for them to end up with different parts of their body that have frostbite.”

With the Catholic Action Center, Ginny Ramsey’s team has made it their mission to prevent this from happening as much as they can, like partnerships with other shelters.

“We were really blessed that The Lighthouse partnered with us and we were able to open the shelter those two days when the snow came in.”

With the rise in COVID cases, the CAC can house 102 vaccinated people, who are tested multiple times a week. But Ramsey said thankfully places like the Hope Centers emergency shelter and the Salvation Army have been able to expand.

And the Compassionate Caravan hasn’t been stopped by anything Mother Natures’ thrown it’s way.

“These are our brothers and sisters. That’s why we care. We are called by the Gospel. We are responsible for each other and we all know that.”

Through the caravan, and help from the police and sheriff departments, they’re able to hand out sleeping bags and blankets to those in need, encouraging them to seek shelter.

“If we act together, we can stop a lot of suffering and a lot of death when it comes to this time of year.”

And maybe even inspire others to help, too.

Ramsey said they’re really in need of sleeping bags right now. They only have about three left.

Find our more information on their website by clicking the link here.

