Central Ky. health departments taking new approaches to contact tracing

(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At this point in the pandemic, Kentucky health departments are shifting to a new approach for contact tracing.

“At the very beginning we were able to provide a very high level of investigations,” said Cassie Prather, Woodford County Public Health Director.

But with COVID-19 numbers surging officials say health workers can’t do it alone.

“They are as busy as they can possibly be,” said Kelley McBride with the Madison County Health Department.

Health departments are now asking people who have tested positive to notify others they may have exposed.

“You want to make sure that those who live in your household are notified, and also anyone that you were with 24 to 48 hours prior to you becoming symptomatic or testing positive,” Prather said.

Health departments, however, are still contact tracing in schools and nursing homes. Experts say the communal settings are notorious for wide COVID spread.

“When you have more people in a room, they’re not able to spread out as much, such as if you’re in a office setting,” Prather said.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health says if you’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID and are not fully vaccinated, quarantine for 10 days. That quarantine may be shortened to five days if you have no symptoms and test negative on day five.

You can click here for more information on contact tracing.

