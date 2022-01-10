Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pretty quiet until the end of the week

Chilly temperatures
Chilly temperatures
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will be mainly calm and colder. Neither of those things will hold through the end of the week.

Most of you will see highs hovering around the freezing mark. That chill will hold steady for a couple of days. This deep chill will not last the entire week. While it is here, it means business.

We’ll get back above freezing by the middle of the week. Some of you might reach that level before the middle of the week. It is the midweek stuff that will have the better feel. During that time the thermometer will probably reach the low 40s at that time.

Another system is on our radar. It won’t be here until the end of the week and into the weekend. This round has more snow potential. How mu

