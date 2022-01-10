Advertisement

Jones, Wright returning to Kentucky next season

The pair of senior linebackers will anchor Brad White’s 2022 defense.
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football...
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior linebackers Jacquez Jones and Jordan Wright announced their intentions Sunday afternoon to return to Lexington next season.

Wright made his announcement first that he’s returning to UK for a sixth and final season. Despite a number of injuries this season, Wright played in the Citrus Bowl and finished with ten tackles and a tipped pass that led to an interception.

Just after 6:00 on Sunday, Ole Miss transfer Jacquez Jones joined Wright with his announcement.

Jones led Kentucky with 86 tackles this season to go along with 3.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, one interception and four pass breakups in 12 games.

Jones did not play in Kentucky’s Citrus Bowl win against Iowa, but that injury is not expected to linger next season.

