Ky. sheriff: Deputy dies in tragic accident

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Deputy Alex Spencer died Saturday in what the sheriff calls a tragic accident.

Deputy Spencer joined the department in March. He was set to graduate the Dept. of Criminal Justice Training Academy next month.

“Alex excelled at the Academy and was so excited to be finishing and getting out on his own, serving and protecting the citizens of Morgan County,” said Sheriff Greg Motley. “We were just as excited to get him home as he was to be coming home.”

The sheriff is asking everyone lift Deputy Spencer’s family up in prayers during their unimaginable loss.

