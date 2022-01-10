Advertisement

Ky. sheriff: Deputy dies in tragic accident

Deputy Alex Spencer died Saturday in what the sheriff calls a tragic accident.
Deputy Alex Spencer died Saturday in what the sheriff calls a tragic accident.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Deputy Alex Spencer died Saturday in what the sheriff calls a tragic accident.

Deputy Spencer joined the department in March. He was set to graduate the Dept. of Criminal Justice Training Academy next month.

“Alex excelled at the Academy and was so excited to be finishing and getting out on his own, serving and protecting the citizens of Morgan County,” said Sheriff Greg Motley. “We were just as excited to get him home as he was to be coming home.”

The sheriff is asking everyone lift Deputy Spencer’s family up in prayers during their unimaginable loss.

Yesterday we lost Deputy Alex Spencer Unit SO-04. Alex joined our family in March of 2021. He was to graduate the ...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, KY on Sunday, January 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jessamine County coroner said Lydia Cassady was shot to death.
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Nicholasville home; suspect still on the run
Weather photo.
Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads
“But what we started with this morning was ranked roads in the neighborhoods, and we are gonna...
Lexington crews continue to clear roads as they prepare for the next storm
Family who couldn't contact Norman Taylor on Thursday were praying he was merely stuck in...
Community mourns Huntington man killed in Kentucky crash
What went wrong with snow response from road crews in central Kentucky?

Latest News

Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football...
Jones, Wright returning to Kentucky next season
empty classroom for winter break
Senate passes bill shifting key school governance decisions
CPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS...
JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday