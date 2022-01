Man sentenced for 2019 Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man learned on Monday how long he’ll spend in prison for a 2019 murder.

A judge sentenced James Ragland to 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter in the death of Iesha Edwards. He shot her during an argument outside a night club on Winchester Road.

Police arrested Ragland in Detroit.

Ragland was initially charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

