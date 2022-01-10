Morgan Co. community mourning loss of deputy following ‘tragic accident’

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Morgan County Sheriff Greg Motley said he and his department are heartbroken over the death of their deputy, Alex Spencer.

“Our sheriff’s office is a family, we’re very small… This was such a tragic accident,” Motley said.

Motley said Spencer always wanted to be a part of law enforcement and was set to graduate from training on Feb. 3.

Morgan County Coroner Raymond Vancleave also got to know Spencer through work and he said this will hurt him for quite a while.

“I worked cases with Alex and he was a fine deputy. He will be missed by this community, everybody knew Alex,” Vancleave said.

VanCleave’s sentiments were echoed by locals who stopped in at MacKenzie’s Pool and Lunch Room. They said Spencer’s death is a devastating loss.

“It has to have a bad effect, a devastating effect on the community. Because the one thing about Alex, he always wanted to do the right thing,” said Bill Lewis, who has lived in Morgan County for decades.

Lewis said he remembers Spencer fondly.

“Just about all the time he had a smile on his face, he had a good personality, he was friendly and I really thought a lot of him,” Lewis said.

And what Motley will remember is his last words with Spencer, which to Motley, showed the care his deputy had for his job and his community.

“He said, ‘I just can’t wait to graduate,’ and my words to him were, ‘as excited as you are to get home, we’re just as excited to get you home,’” Motley said.

Motley said their focus now has turned to supporting Spencer’s family. He is survived by his wife and two young boys.

The county coroner said an autopsy will be done on Spencer in Louisville and he’s expecting the results next week.

