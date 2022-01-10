Advertisement

No. 18 Kentucky looking for 11th straight win vs. Vandy

Tuesday’s tip-off in Nashville is set for 7:00 on ESPN.
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) looks for an opening as Georgia's Kario Oquendo (3) defends during...
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) looks for an opening as Georgia's Kario Oquendo (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Kentucky looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Vanderbilt. Kentucky has won by an average of 10 points in its last 10 wins over the Commodores. Vanderbilt’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, a 74-62 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 18.3 points while Jordan Wright has put up 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 16.1 points and 15.2 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pippen has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. Pippen has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Commodores have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Vanderbilt has an assist on 38 of 65 field goals (58.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Kentucky has assists on 57 of 100 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an average of 82.9 points per game.

