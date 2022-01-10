Advertisement

Ohio State’s Henry-Young transfers to Kentucky

He has four years of eligibility remaining.
Darrion Henry-Young
Darrion Henry-Young(247Sports)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young announced on Twitter Monday that he is transferring to Kentucky.

The former Buckeye has the chance to replace Josh Paschal on the defensive line. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Henry-Young is a former four-star recruit and played in four games at Ohio State over two seasons. He is listed at 6′4,” 265 pounds. He visited Lexington over the weekend and attended UK’s basketball win against Georgia.

