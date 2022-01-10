Ohio woman helping keep homeless warm in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman from Columbus, Ohio is keeping the Frankfort homeless population warm with blankets.

Sherrin Johnson is relocating her candle company to the commonwealth and wants to make a positive impact before she moves. She teamed up with Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire for the blanket drive.

“I would think we’ve delivered around 200,” Sheriff Quire said.

Johnson has been shipping the blankets from Ohio to Sheriff Quire. He and his deputies deliver them to the homeless shelter and throughout the city.

“We feel great, I mean that’s part of community policing, that’s what we stand for and that’s what we continue to do,” Sheriff Quire said.

Johnson wants to do more.

“There is a movie night idea out there. We are going to go out to the shelter and have a movie with the folks down there,” Sheriff Quire said.

The blanket drive has raised more than $500. You can click this link to help.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.