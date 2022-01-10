Advertisement

Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida

Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence for 54-year-old Kenneth Strange, who lives at the home where the body was found.(Nicholasville Police Dept.)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man police say was the suspect in a Nicholasville murder took his own life Sunday as officers in Florida approached him at a gas station.

Nicholasville Police say officers with Lake Wales Police were working with detectives in Nicholasville and US Marshals to arrest Strange.

According to Nicholasville Police, when Lake Wales officers approached Strange Sunday, he pulled out a gun and took his own life.

Investigators told WKYT Strange is suspected of killing Lydia Cassady, his longtime girlfriend.

On Thursday, deputies in Shelby County, Ohio posted a missing person alert for Shirley Shoemaker. They said she was believed to be with Strange.

Police say Shoemaker was in the car and was not harmed. She is talking to investigators about the incident.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jessamine County coroner said Lydia Cassady was shot to death.
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Nicholasville home; suspect still on the run
“But what we started with this morning was ranked roads in the neighborhoods, and we are gonna...
Lexington crews continue to clear roads as they prepare for the next storm
What went wrong with snow response from road crews in central Kentucky?
Family who couldn't contact Norman Taylor on Thursday were praying he was merely stuck in...
Community mourns Huntington man killed in Kentucky crash
Ryan Hill
NKY officer arrested after chatting online with detective he thought was a minor

Latest News

Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football...
Jones, Wright returning to Kentucky next season
empty classroom for winter break
Senate passes bill shifting key school governance decisions
CPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS...
JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) drives to the hoop against Kentucky guard Treasure...
Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 74-54 win over No. 21 Kentucky