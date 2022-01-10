Rodriguez returning to Kentucky for senior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez is returning to Lexington for his senior season.

Rodriguez finished this season with 1,379 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and also caught three touchdowns. Over four years at Kentucky, Rodriguez has racked up 2,740 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. He is averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Rodriguez currently sits at No. 6 on Kentucky’s all-time rushing list.

