Rodriguez returning to Kentucky for senior season

Rodriguez finished the season with 1,379 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rodriguez was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez is returning to Lexington for his senior season.

Rodriguez finished this season with 1,379 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and also caught three touchdowns. Over four years at Kentucky, Rodriguez has racked up 2,740 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. He is averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Rodriguez currently sits at No. 6 on Kentucky’s all-time rushing list.

