Advertisement

Two children among victims in deadly NKY quadruple stabbing

Three people are dead in a stabbing in northern Kentucky Sunday night, according to the Boone...
Three people are dead in a stabbing in northern Kentucky Sunday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three people, including two children, were killed in a Northern Kentucky stabbing late Sunday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing just after 9 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Overland Ridge.

They found two children and two adults with “multiple stab wounds,” said Lt. Philip Ridgell, sheriff’s spokesman.

Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased individuals from inside of the apartment as 31-year-old Monique Pena, 12-year-old Nikki Romero-Pena and 3-year-old Katie Farrell-Pena.

Nikki was a sixth-grade student at Gray Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. The Boone County Schools District said counselors are available for students in need of support.

Matthew Farrell, 36, was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Ridgell said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Farrell sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso, neck and upper body and has since been discharged from the hospital.

He is currently cooperating with the investigation, they said.

The stabbing was isolated to the residence, Ridgell confirmed.

Sheriff’s officials do not believe that other suspect(s) were involved, or that any suspects remain at large, according to Ridgell.

Detectives notified next of kin and autopsies are scheduled to be performed on the deceased in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather photo.
Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Deputy Alex Spencer died Saturday in what the sheriff calls a tragic accident.
Ky. sheriff: Deputy dies in tragic accident
Temperatures plunge into the 20s and even teens overnight leading to a flash freeze and...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An arctic blast brings more issues to the Commonwealth
The Jessamine County coroner said Lydia Cassady was shot to death.
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Nicholasville home; suspect still on the run

Latest News

UK students are back on campus for the start of the spring semester.
UK begins spring semester with COVID protocols in place
Governor Andy Beshear said he’ll announce historic investments in education on Monday.
Gov. Beshear unveils education budget plan
Late-week snow system
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Chilly temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pretty quiet until the end of the week
UK begins spring semester with COVID protocols in place
WATCH | UK begins spring semester with COVID protocols in place