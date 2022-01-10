Advertisement

Seoul says North Korea has fired projectile into sea

FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile with file footage at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, its first public weapons launch in about two months and a signal that Pyongyang isn't interested in rejoining denuclearization talks anytime soon and would rather focus on boosting its weapons arsenal. The letters read "North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile."(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the North’s eastern sea, in what appears to be its second weapons launch in a week.

The firing of the projectile comes as North Korea continues to demonstrate its military might amid a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired at least one weapon early Tuesday but didn’t immediately say whether it was ballistic or how far it flew.

The launch came six days after the North fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Jan. 5 in what it later described as a successful test of a hypersonic missile.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Weather photo.
Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads
Deputy Alex Spencer died Saturday in what the sheriff calls a tragic accident.
Ky. sheriff: Deputy dies in tragic accident
Temperatures plunge into the 20s and even teens overnight leading to a flash freeze and...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An arctic blast brings more issues to the Commonwealth
The Jessamine County coroner said Lydia Cassady was shot to death.
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Nicholasville home; suspect still on the run

Latest News

A man is in custody after Richmond Police say a domestic dispute lead to a barricade situation...
Concerns over hydrant not working rise following fire, standoff at Richmond apartment
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
County by County (1/10/2022)
County by County (1/10/2022)
A woman from Columbus, Ohio is keeping the Frankfort homeless population warm with blankets.
WATCH | Ohio woman helping keep homeless warm in Frankfort