UK begins spring semester with COVID protocols in place

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new semester begins for UK students Monday.

As colleges across the country look at delaying the start of semester because of COVID-19, UK is going ahead with their schedule as planned.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said the staff at UK feel very good about where they’re at right now. The policies they put in place last semester, like weekly testing for unvaccinated students, and an indoor masking policy have worked as well as they could hope.

“We’re doing what we can to be prepared and to be ready and to keep our community healthy and safe, while also trying to provide that experience that we all want for our students,” Blanton said.

In a letter sent to the campus community, President Dr. Eli Capilouto said that many of those policies from the fall will stay in place. Weekly testing for unvaccinated students and staff will continue, masking indoors will continue, and an emphasis on getting vaccinated will continue.

Right now the university is reporting nearly 91% of the campus community is fully vaccinated. Officials said they want to continue making testing, vaccines, and now booster shots as available as possible.

“So the fact that you’ve already got 90% of students vaccinated is an incredible statement about how much they care about, not only themselves and their health, but the health of others and those around them and their community,” Blanton said.

They’ll also be handing out two KN95 masks for everyone who comes to the main campus, with more on the way.

Blanton said the university will continue to push information about the vaccine and plan to introduce a new booster shot incentive program for students. He said more information on that will be coming soon.

