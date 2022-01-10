Washington earns third straight SEC Freshman of the Week honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the third straight week and for the fourth time this season, TyTy Washington has earned the SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

Washington broke John Wall’s single-game assists record with 17 on Saturday against Georgia. He also scored 17 points against the Bulldogs and only turned it over twice.

Washington is the first player in the SEC to win or share the honor in three straight weeks since former UK player Devin Booker won the freshman weekly award four straight times in the 2014-15 season.

For the week, Washington averaged 11.0 points, 10.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds in games against LSU and Georgia.

