WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19.

The governor reported updated numbers on cases from the weekend. On Saturday, there were 6,750 new cases and 32 deaths; on Sunday there were 5,235 new cases and 21 deaths; and on Monday there were 5,049 new cases and 14 deaths.

The state is seeing a 26.33% positivity rate.

Because of the surge in cases, the governor has authorized the National Guard to mobilize and help in Kentucky hospitals. Of the 10 regions the state tracks, nine are in the red/critical area.

After this weekend, 21% of the state is now officially vaccinated and boosted. The governor said the only way to keep hospitalizations from becoming overwhelmed again is for people to become fully vaccinated.

