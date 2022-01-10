Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to unveil ‘historic’ education investments

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said he’ll announce historic investments in education on Monday.

It’s part of the budget proposal he wants lawmakers to approve. Education leaders hope the governor will support more funding for all levels of learning.

The Prichard Committee, based in Lexington, is asking for more teacher support too.

The governor is set to lay out his plan at 11:00 a.m. Monday. His full budget address is set for Thursday.

Republican leaders have already filed their state budget bill.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather photo.
Kentucky transportation crews prepare for widespread flash freezing and icy roads
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Deputy Alex Spencer died Saturday in what the sheriff calls a tragic accident.
Ky. sheriff: Deputy dies in tragic accident
Temperatures plunge into the 20s and even teens overnight leading to a flash freeze and...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An arctic blast brings more issues to the Commonwealth
The Jessamine County coroner said Lydia Cassady was shot to death.
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Nicholasville home; suspect still on the run

Latest News

Late-week snow system
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Chilly temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pretty quiet until the end of the week
A Kentucky Department of Education spokesperson says historic investments in education will be...
Prichard Committee outlines hopes for investment into education sector within Gov. Beshear’s budget proposal
The Catholic Action Center provides shelter, blankets and sleeping bags to those who need them.
Catholic Action Center works to keep people warm ahead of expected freezing temperatures