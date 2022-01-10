WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to unveil ‘historic’ education investments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said he’ll announce historic investments in education on Monday.

It’s part of the budget proposal he wants lawmakers to approve. Education leaders hope the governor will support more funding for all levels of learning.

The Prichard Committee, based in Lexington, is asking for more teacher support too.

The governor is set to lay out his plan at 11:00 a.m. Monday. His full budget address is set for Thursday.

Republican leaders have already filed their state budget bill.

