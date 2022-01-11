Advertisement

Beshear reports over 9K new COVID cases, record-high positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Beshear reported 9,450 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 941,986 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 26.79% positivity rate, which is a record high. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 2,348 are in kids 18 or younger.

Tuesday marks the fourth-highest day for daily COVID cases. All 10 days with the most new cases during the pandemic have been in the past two weeks.

There were nine new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,434.

There are currently 1,953 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 449 in the ICU and 237 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Alex Spencer died Saturday in what the sheriff calls a tragic accident.
Ky. sheriff: Deputy dies in tragic accident
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear says Ky. is in a COVID escalation we’ve never seen
Snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Seasonable highs before snow potential
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

Lexington Public Library now requiring face masks
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
WATCH | Beshear reports over 9K new COVID cases, record-high positivity rate
Doctors at Lexington’s hospitals tell us their emergency departments are overwhelmed.
WATCH | Lexington ERs overwhelmed; doctors say too many people coming for COVID tests
Students out at Lafayette High School were lining up to get vaccine shots and boosters Tuesday...
WATCH | FCPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at high schools