DeAndre Square is returning to Kentucky

The senior linebacker finished with 80 tackles this season.
Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square (5) waits for a play to start during an NCAA college...
Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square (5) waits for a play to start during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky star linebacker DeAndre Square is returning to Lexington next season.

Square finished with 80 tackles this season, including 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. His game-winning interception in the Citrus Bowl win against Iowa was his lone pick of the season.

Square was reportedly ruled out of the game vs. the Hawkeyes, but returned and made the biggest play of the afternoon.

He joins running back Chris Rodriguez and linebackers Jacquez Jones and Jordan Wright as Wildcats that announced their returns to Kentucky over the last 48 hours.

