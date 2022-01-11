DeAndre Square is returning to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky star linebacker DeAndre Square is returning to Lexington next season.

Square finished with 80 tackles this season, including 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. His game-winning interception in the Citrus Bowl win against Iowa was his lone pick of the season.

Square was reportedly ruled out of the game vs. the Hawkeyes, but returned and made the biggest play of the afternoon.

He joins running back Chris Rodriguez and linebackers Jacquez Jones and Jordan Wright as Wildcats that announced their returns to Kentucky over the last 48 hours.

